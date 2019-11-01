Chest pain: how to determine the angina
The main symptom of angina is a sudden dull pain in the chest that causes chest tightness and respiratory failure. The cause of angina is poor circulation of the heart.
Angina becomes more frequent in the cold season. Causes of painful angina attacks can be stress, poor nutrition, and cold weather. The cold can cause severe narrowing of the blood vessels. Then the heart is strained harder, which could trigger unpleasant symptoms.
Typical angina to coronary heart disease. The most common cause of circulatory disorders of the heart and, consequently, of angina is coronary heart disease, based on atherosclerosis. When this occurs, a pathological change in large blood vessels and arteries. Deposits of fatty components, carbohydrates and lime to thicken and increase blood vessels, diameter of blood vessels decreases. As a result, the blood flow is reduced, the heart receives less oxygen and nutrients.
Stable and unstable angina. In the case of stable angina, doctors say, the symptoms occur in stress or strain. Unstable angina occurs at rest. This form of angina can be a precursor to a heart attack – when it appears necessary to consult a cardiologist.
How to identify angina. A classic symptom of angina is chest tightness with the sensation of dull pain that is often accompanied by respiratory failure. This syndrome can occur suddenly, affecting the sternum or left side of the chest, usually last from one to five minutes. The pain may spread to left arm, jaw, neck or upper abdomen.
In addition, there may be a sense of anxiety and even strong fear of suffocation. The intensity of these symptoms depends on the severity of angina.
People with angina in the early stages of the disease can still fully participate in their daily lives. However, as the progression of the disease the symptoms of angina can occur at virtually any load, which affects the way of life and contributes to its immobility. Very much increases the risk of heart attack.
“If a doctor was diagnosed with angina or coronary heart disease (CHD), you should do everything possible to prevent further damage to the blood vessels. You need to change the way of life towards healthy eating and appropriate regular exercise, abstinence from alcohol and cigarettes, regular consumption of prescribed medications and adherence to medical instructions”, — experts state.