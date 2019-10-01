Chevrolet GXE electric car broke the world speed record
Sports electrocute Chevrolet GXE has set a new world record — supercar clocked to the level of 338 km/h. the Car is built on the base model Corvette and beat your speed record set two years ago. Among all electric cars that exist today for use, model GXE is the fastest.
Record in 2017 Chevrolet Corvette GXE amounted to 336 km/h or 209 mph. Serial production was launched in 2018, but in the current, 2019, when it should have been to begin sales of the electric car, the American manufacturer decided to beat his record. In the end, the electric car has a top speed 338,28 kilometers per hour or 210,2 miles per hour.
Battery from the Corvette GXE has a capacity of 60 kWh, which gives a cruising range on one charge is 210 kilometers (in normal driving). The electric motor combined with petrol engine give 803 HP at 949 Nm of torque which is very impressive electric car, which can buy anyone.
American company Genovation Cars is planning to release exactly 75 of these electric cars, the cost of each of them is not less than 750 thousand dollars. Production should start before the beginning of 2020.