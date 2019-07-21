Chevrolet presented the Chevrolet Corvette Roadster C8
July 21, 2019 | Techno | No Comments|
At the end of the presentation of the novelties of an American company made public a surprise.
It should be noted that the conventional Chevrolet Corvette C8 is already in the standard has a removable roof, but the convertible is still a completely different car.
The company said that the convertible Corvette C8 is only a prototype and debut the production version will take place before the end of this year.
Recall that yesterday, July 18, world premiere the new sports car Corvette C8, which was the first mid-engined. The model has a 6.2-liter engine with the recoil 490 horsepower. The price of the novelty begins with a mark of 60 thousand dollars.