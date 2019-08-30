Chevrolet will introduce a hybrid version of the C8 Corvette
American company in the near future will produce a hybrid modification of the sports car.
A pair of prototypes under the camo wrap has been spotted recently by one of the motorists, who posted a video with new on quite the Youtube channel. It should be noted that this is quite amazing, as the novelty debuted in mid-July.
It is expected that the American company is testing something new. If you look closely, on the hood of the test models there are orange cables. We can assume that before us is an electrified version of the model, based on the GM Global platform B.
Some time ago, the Network was published brand reports, while one of them reported that the next Z06 will be equipped with Buturlinovsky V8, the output of which is approximately 800 HP and 959 lb-ft of torque.
Experts suggest that in the future we expect the emergence of a Chevrolet Corvette with a hybrid power plant in a single execution of the ZR1. It is possible that the model will be equipped with V8 twin turbo, a couple of which will be electric, thanks to which the total capacity will be about 1,000 horsepower.