Chevy patented brake discs with the logo
In a recent patent application, the American company Chevrolet has revealed its plan to create brand brake disc with the company logo carved on the surface of the rotor.
Many wonder, why?
In today’s market you can buy brake discs with perforated and slotted rotor, also there are combinations of these types. American company Chevrolet is seriously considering the possibility of branded brake discs.
Patent application Chevy points to the need to have a brake disc with a decorative insert. The patent States that the decorative insert should not degrade the performance of the rotor or to increase the cost of its production, which in turn can affect the final price.
Logo Chevy on brake rotors is a simple way to force the owners of cars of American brand to buy new wheels directly from the Chevy dealer instead of having to buy analogs in the secondary market without brand logo.
At the moment we do not know when will be officially released the brake rotors on a Chevy logo, but we expect that they will appear on the sports models, the Corvette and Camaro.
This new rotor design will surely be the hallmark of the brand cars Chevy, however, if sales go well, expect that other producers will want to do something similar for their models.