Chewing dried cloves helps with the number of violations
Dried clove is known as seasoning, but due to the high amount of minerals, vitamins and essential oils in its composition clove can also be a remedy.
That chewing dried cloves can help with a number of violations, experts told the portal “Rambler/doctor.” In particular, according to them, the cloves can reduce toothacheand also protects the gums from inflammation. Dried clove acts as a natural antiseptic for oral cavity, eliminates bad breath, protects against the harmful bacteria.
In the period of autumn cooling and the increased risk of Contracting influenza and the common cold , experts advise to use dried cloves to prevent these diseases. Its essential oil contains components, capable of destroying many disease-causing pathogens.
In addition, the chewing of clove stimulates the production of digestive juices, and this is useful for gastritis. Carnation is used in the treatment of colitis, diseases of the liverand rectum (whereas gastric ulcer cloves contraindicated).
Those who overcome everyday stress, also pay attention to clove. It’s Packed with b vitamins, which strengthen the nervous system.
He reminded the experts about the fact that the composition of clove is present in eugenol, a substance that is known for its anticancer activity.