Chewing gum: where does the benefit and harm begins
Many people refuse to chewing gum, considering it a bad habit. Is it really so? Let’s face it.
If your child is under seven years, perhaps it will be correct. Young children often are addicted to gum and swallow. But the trouble is small. Swallowed gum takes place naturally in the intestine and out.
Another pitfall is overreliance on process. The optimal time of using the gum 20 minutes after eating. After that, all the beneficial components come to an end, and remains a useless basis. Excessive chewing may cause jaw joint dysfunction, which is manifested by pain and crunching when chewing. That’s all the cons of chewing gum over.
Now for the pros. Chewing gum really cleanses the mouth from bacteria and food debris. This helps to keep tooth enamel and gets rid of bad breath. It happens not only thanks to the mechanical cleaning of the teeth, gums and tongue, but also from the increased salivation during chewing. It also relieves from dryness in the mouth.
The rumors about increasing the level of acidity of the stomach is greatly exaggerated. Experiments have shown that it increases very slightly, due to the same saliva, which neutralizes the reflex eye-catching gastric juice.
In addition, it is seen that the process of chewing gum improves the person’s concentration in connection with the improvement of blood supply of the brain and reduces anxiety for unclear reasons.
The conclusion is that chewing gum is useful. But don’t get carried away and use one that does not contain sugar. Gum with sugar will not be able to clean your mouth. And don’t forget your toothbrush and paste will not replace even the best chewing gum.