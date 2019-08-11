Chiara Ferragni showed a stylish summer look
Chiara Ferragni is a popular Italian influencer, blogger, designer, and mom of an adorable boy Leone, whom she bore from her beloved husband Fedez-a (real name is Federico Lucia). Social media star that loves fashion and trends, showed a stylish and contemporary way, perfect for holiday summer wardrobe, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to the channel 24.
So, Kiara tried on a sexy top with a leopard print and a massive ring, which she joined with a black long skirt with a racy slit for the legs.
Summer completed the outfit Ferragni black Slippers from Hermes. Pictures from family trips and leisure blogger published on his page in Instagram.
The most touching photos are those in which a young mother posing with a 1-year-old son Leone. The boy has grown up so much and every day it becomes more similar to their stellar parents. For example, from Chiara, he “took” blue eyes.
To exit the star gathered hair in a neat bun and decorated it with shiny pins. We add that this accessory remains in trends, if he is not with pearls.