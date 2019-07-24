Chic: Les nikitiuk showed hot photos in swimsuit
Known Ukrainian TV presenter Les nikitiuk, recently struck by a powerful image in a yellow mini-dress, again undressed. The star has published on his page in Instagram hot pics in swimsuit, showing in all its glory, her gorgeous figure.
Delighted that the number of subscribers exceeded three million, Lesya Nikityuk showed a photo in a tiny green snake bikini. She thanked his followers and wished them to get rich.
“Thank you to Lesya. Three million in your pocket, everyone!”, — nikitiuk wrote under the picture.
In response, fans bombarded the star with compliments, calling her figure is gorgeous.
The next day it pleased a new photo in a bathing suit. This time she preferred one-piece swimsuit with fashionable print. In it she spent her time on the banks of the Dnieper and may have learned to surf. Nikitiuk took photos with the Board, noting that “at least something is above me.”
“FACTS” also wrote about what Lesya Nikityuk returns to the travel-show as the lead.
