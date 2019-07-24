Chic: Les nikitiuk showed hot photos in swimsuit

| July 24, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Шикарная: Леся Никитюк показала горячие фото в купальнике

Known Ukrainian TV presenter Les nikitiuk, recently struck by a powerful image in a yellow mini-dress, again undressed. The star has published on his page in Instagram hot pics in swimsuit, showing in all its glory, her gorgeous figure.

Delighted that the number of subscribers exceeded three million, Lesya Nikityuk showed a photo in a tiny green snake bikini. She thanked his followers and wished them to get rich.

“Thank you to Lesya. Three million in your pocket, everyone!”, — nikitiuk wrote under the picture.

Шикарная: Леся Никитюк показала горячие фото в купальнике

In response, fans bombarded the star with compliments, calling her figure is gorgeous.

The next day it pleased a new photo in a bathing suit. This time she preferred one-piece swimsuit with fashionable print. In it she spent her time on the banks of the Dnieper and may have learned to surf. Nikitiuk took photos with the Board, noting that “at least something is above me.”

Шикарная: Леся Никитюк показала горячие фото в купальнике

“FACTS” also wrote about what Lesya Nikityuk returns to the travel-show as the lead.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.