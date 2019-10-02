Chicago airport mutinied machine with food: it curbed neat trick. VIDEO
International airport employees OHARE in Chicago fought with the rebellious machine with on-Board meals.
Apparently, the machine jammed the gas pedal, which she began to roll around, getting closer and closer to standing next to aircraft and ground personnel, says Medusa.
Visitors to the airport and recorded the incident on video and posted to Twitter.
Voltage video is reminiscent of the movie series “fast and furious”: the machine is spinning on its axis, randomly throwing food and drinks.
I think she’s going to collide with the plane, but at the last second the car hits the officer on the truck.
From blow the truck flips and finally calms down. Worker applauding and screaming: “this is how it’s done!”
As a result of incident nobody has suffered, but one of the flights was delayed for 10 minutes.