Chicken is expensive, and fat is cheaper: index meat basket

| August 8, 2019 | Business | No Comments
Meat is growing the lowest rate among all the products. Since the beginning of 2019 meat basket became more expensive by 1.6%. Its value increased from 575,3 UAH in December of 2018 to 584,6 UAH in June 2019, even though the cost of fat has decreased by 5.5%.

This was announced by the Chairman of the Association of retail suppliers Oleksiy Doroshenko on his page on the social network Facebook.

In the composition of the basket includes a pound of beef, pork, fat, carcass and fillet of chicken, cooked sausage of first grade.

The price of a kilogram of chicken in the carcass increased from 57.8 UAH at the end of last year to 60.2 UAH in June, i.e. by 4.2%. Thus, it became the meat that has risen the most.

The cost of cooked sausage for the six months increased from 93,2 96,6 UAH to UAH, or 3.6%.

Chicken has closed the three of leaders on a rise in price. In December 2018 per kilogram on average in the country, the Ukrainians paid 104,5 UAH, and in June — already 108,2 UAH. Growth index of 3.5%.

Pork, which cost New year’s eve 115,4 UAH, in the first month of summer was sold for 119 UAH. In six months the price increased by 3.1%.

Beef added to the beginning of the year only 0.3%. Pounds cost December 2018 — 128,1 UAH, in June 2019 — 128,5 UAH.

For the first six months of 2019 the price of bacon decreased by 5.5%. At the end of last year, it was 76.3 per UAH, and in early summer is 72.1 UAH.

“According to our own studies of the Association of retailers from 1 January to 1 July 2019 meat basket increased in price by 3.5%. Chicken price increased by 5.1%, chicken carcass and boiled sausage — 4.5%, pork — by 3.8%, beef — by 2.1%. And only the price of fat declined by 0.5%,” — said the expert.

Thus, in the first half, according to grocery hypermarkets, baked hamat home has risen 7.4%, dairy sausages — 7.5%, and smoked sausage of Brunswick — 7.8%.

“Thus we see that the meat products are getting more expensive faster than the meat itself, although according to different sources,” concluded Doroshenko.

