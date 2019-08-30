Chicken Marshal instead of October: networking fun photo “decommunization” in Donetsk
In the occupied Donetsk, the militants decided to rename the Central Oktyabrskaya square in the city in honor of the deceased former head of the DND Alexander Zakharchenko.
About this in his Twitter said the blogger Necro Mancer. He referred to the materials of the controlled by the rebels.
The blogger joked that the way in Donetsk also conduct de-communization, getting rid of the Soviet legacy.
The rebels controlled media claim that the rally in honor of the renaming was attended by several thousand people, including parents of the deceased leader of the DNI. Necro Mancer questioned this information, post a photo with height above the rally.
The journalist Denis Kazansky also commented on a great event for the fighters.
“Quilted jackets criticized Ukraine for de-communization and the destruction of “our history”, and now held its de-communization — renamed Oktyabrskaya square in Donetsk, in honor of Zakharchenko. October square before Donoghue was called from the Soviet times, but then for some reason “our story” no pity,” he said.