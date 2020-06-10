Chief sanitary doctor football matches in Ukraine there are no spectators
Chief sanitary doctor Viktor Lyashko said that the football matches in Ukraine that will be played without spectators.
He said this at a briefing on Wednesday.
“We are closely monitoring the situation that is happening in Europe. In particular, the matches of the Bundesliga resumed on may 16 and continues without spectators. Serie a will resume on June 20 and without spectators. Denmark has already resumed on may 28 without an audience. Spain tomorrow starts without an audience. The return of the audience took place only in Poland, where fans will be allowed to come June 19, but the completion of the stadium bowl – not more than 25% and in Hungary already allowed last weekend to attend matches, but is allowed to occupy each fourth place”
According to Lyashko, Ukraine will focus on the Polish experience, but the decision will be made later – not earlier than June 19.
“The decision will be made, but so far football matches held in Ukraine without the audience,” he said.
Recall that the Prime Minister-League of the championship of Ukraine on football season resumed on may 30 after two and a half months of quarantine. The next round will be held June 13-14.