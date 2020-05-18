Chief sanitary doctor of Ukraine announced when will be able to resume matches with the audience in the Premier League
Victor Lyashko
Chief state sanitary doctor of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko said about the possibility of holding matches of the Ukrainian Premier League with the audience.
According to Lyashko, the situation with the pandemic COVID-19 in the country has not yet been possible to do this while excluding that such a possibility may appear.
“I want the Ukrainian League resumed because without football feel uncomfortable. I would like as quickly as possible to get to the sector, but, unfortunately, it will not be soon – not until July we can resume matches with the audience. Unfortunately, Ukraine is now in the so-called plateaus of incidence – the day is fixed about 500 infected. This is a situation which allows us to mitigate the quarantine, since the system of the Ministry of health to cope with it. However, this is not a signal that the country is emerging from the epidemic,” said glasenberg in an interview Footballua.tv.
“With regard to the epidemiological situation, say that the stadium may trigger the spread of coronavirus disease. If a player gets sick COVID-19? We will determine all contact persons should be sent to the isolation. We will continue to make a concrete decision on the situation.
What can prevent now to finish the championship of Ukraine? These four indicators: more than eight cases per 100 thousand population in a given community; more than 50% of employment is infected beds are reserved for patients COVID-19; an indicator test and the index “R” – define the increase in incidence over the past seven days. If these factors begin to grow, we’ll be back to tightening the quarantine,” – said Lyashko.
It was previously reported that the match “Shakhtar” – “Dinamo” may take place in the capital.