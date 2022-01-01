Chihuahua puppy found the most comfortable place in the house: cute video

Baby knows how to get comfortable.

Chihuahuas are extremely small dogs, and puppies of this breed are so tiny that they can even fit in a slipper. This was proven by the hero of the next video, who chose an unusual place for himself to sleep, conveys the apostrophe.

A video of a small dog named Evie has gone viral on the net, and this video could be the cutest advertisement for Crocs. In the footage, the baby approaches the shoes and curls up in it. It seems that the tiny pup doesn't even need a special dog house, because the owners have great slippers.

Users were touched by the video with little Evie, which they wrote about in the comments. “That's too cute”, “Such a little baby. She is probably walking in a flower pot”, “This is the cutest video I have ever seen”, “When your puppy can literally sleep in your shoes”, “Smells like mom or dad,” commentators write.