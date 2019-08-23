Chihuahua with eyebrows touches everyone who sees it
In December of 2017 Jessica Hawkins, who works in a pharmacy in Chattanooga (Tennessee, USA), saw that she was gone an unusual client.
On the face of the Chihuahua was like painted eyebrows
Actually, the stranger was not surprising, but wrapped in a blanket the dog in his arms struck the pharmacist, because the muzzle Chihuahua was like painted eyebrows.
Jessica did a client compliment me on the dog and found that she belongs to the man, he is a member of the organization animal rescue that took the dog from negligent owners and taking her to the shelter.
Love at first sight, which a woman experienced a pretty dog, could end just like that. Pretty soon Jessica has become a full-fledged mistress of Chihuahua, which was nicknamed jolene.
Of course, unusual, but touching the dog with the eyebrows immediately fell in love with the whole family. Jessica said that while walking to her often approach people by asking, not painted eyebrows at her nursling.
Having learnt that appearances jolene is natural, people are surprised and touched, looking at this quirky cutie.