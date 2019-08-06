Child at the zoo was bitten by a bear (PHOTO)

Loading...

The child suffered after he was bitten by a bear at the Zoo Greater Vancouver.

The conservancy of British Columbia announced that they had received information about the incident Monday night.

The representative of the Ministry of environment confirmed that the child was bitten by a bear.

Ambulance British Columbia reported that he had received a call about 7 p.m. Monday and sent 2 teams of emergency aid by air.

The child was taken to hospital by air with serious injuries.

Police are investigating the case and has not commented on the incident in any way. Not disclosed any details of the incident, even the age and gender of the child.