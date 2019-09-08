“Child depravity”: the daughter of johnny Depp caught with a guy on the boat
Famous Hollywood actor johnny Depp now probably is in rage — the paparazzi caught his daughter with her lover on a yacht. But American dad will always react, it is only the boys hugged their daughters, writes “Days.ru”.
In particular, the publication peopletalkru published a post with a photo kissing on the yacht, Lily-rose Depp and Timothy Salame.
As you can see, the young couple decided to take advantage of the last warm days and went for a stroll on the boat. At some point, passion has swept lovers, so photographers caught them in a very spicy form. Actor and model hot kiss and cuddle. They didn’t even notice that they have become “sensation” the next few weeks.
The newspaper reminds that the daughter of a famous father, Lily-rose melody for a year is Dating 23-year-old actor Timothy Salame. The pair tried to hide their feelings, the daughter of Depp even denied information about their relationship, however love broke loose and fell into the camera lenses.
Blog readers react to what they see with a pinch of humor.
“I think it’s rape”, “Real Colonel”, “a Skeleton kissing a skeleton”, “Why am I so funny”, “something blue… he fear that you?” “A swoon of some kind,” “is it Me or is it cold? Light, “they write.
As you know, the daughter of johnny Depp often gets in “trouble” because of his relaxed disposition. So, she participated in an erotic photo shoot, before the fans of a skirt, covered with a jewelry chest.
As previously reported “FACTS”, dad to Lily-rose melody also recently landed in a scandal after the French house of Christian Dior introduced a new flavor of the popular Sauvage Cologne. Brenda had to be removed from the social video advertising of the perfume, which starred johnny Depp Hollywood after the actor was accused that he had insulted the feelings of the Indians.
