Child found locked in the storage room: the details and video from the scene
In the city of Goryachiy Klyuch (Krasnodar Krai of Russia) in the storage shopping center found a small boy. About it reports the Russian TV channel 360.
Workers TC tried to open the door, but could not find the keys.
The lock broke open one of the visitors of the shopping center.
Judging by conversations of the saleswomen in the video, is the son of one of their colleagues. He allegedly was in the nursery under the supervision of the animator.
In view of the child for about 10 years. How long locked up, is unknown. It is also unclear how the child got in the cramped cell.
The Department of the interior for the Krasnodar territory said that the boy himself climbed into the storage chamber. Law enforcement agencies are checking.
