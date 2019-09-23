Child octopus: in India, a baby girl was born with four legs and four arms (photo)
September 23, 2019
In the Indian Rajasthan girl was born with four legs and four arms (while she only has three hands). According to the Daily Star, 24-year-old woman gave birth to naturally at once two children: a boy was born healthy, and his sister — with the anomaly. Doctors suggest that a woman was pregnant with triplets, but two fruits joined together in the womb.
During the pregnancy the expectant mother, who, like her husband, neither know how to read and write, never had an ultrasound, so did not know about the problems.
Surgeons intended to remove an extra pair of limbs during the operation.
