Childhood diseases that can hurt adults
In the autumn of the easiest to catch not only the flu, colds, and other infections.
And the older you are, the more dangerous to get, for example, chicken pox, measles or rubella. Who is at risk and what to do, say the experts.
It is believed that many infections such as chickenpox, the person simply is required to be had in childhood. But some people manage to catch them in adulthood. And what to do, say the experts.
According to statistics, about 15% of people carry the “baby” of the infection in the age of 18 years. And adults suffer such diseases, as a rule, harder, recover more slowly and the risk of complications is higher. All these infections are airborne, and therefore, it is highly contagious. Besides, they are carried by viruses, and thus only amenable to symptomatic treatment (stoprocent help against viruses there are no drugs). Therefore, if you notice the symptoms of one of these “childhood” diseases, be sure to consult your doctor.
Who and why are at risk
The doctor-infektsionist Sergey Garusov called the reason why adult people attack of the disease, most common in children and adolescents:
— Rejection of vaccination in childhood. Somewhere in the mid-80s at the “advanced” parents became fashionable to refuse vaccinations because they allegedly “harmful”. The current generation of 30-year-old measles or measles more often than boys of the same age ten years ago. Of course, the harm and benefits of vaccinations – the question is still open, but almost each of them there are clear medical indications (and contraindications). Most importantly, time to examine a child for possible allergies. Only a doctor can decide to vaccinate your baby or not. The same initiative can lead to tragic consequences.
Often childhood diseases catch grown-up “home” children, i.e. those who did not attend kindergarten and did not sit all covered in green paint along with the entire group of chicken pox quarantine, says infectious disease Sergey Garusov.- Sometimes the fault feature of the immune system which for whatever inner reasons were not very receptive to the vaccine. That is, the vaccine did something at the time, but something in the body went wrong, and the immune system the vaccine is not perceived as it should. For the same reason, may not produce acquired immunity after the child had been ill again the same chicken pox and in some years the disease may recur.
— Another issue: some “children’s” infections remain contagious life. For example, after vaccination against mumps (infectious parotitis) immunity produced for a period of about 12 years. Then you can get sick again.
Childhood diseases that await adults
CHICKENPOX (varicella). Infection usually occurs in autumn and winter. In adults possible, and the “kids” manifestations: first, the body, then on the neck, face and hands rash appears in the form of bubbles the size of a pinhead, which then crust over and disappear. Chickenpox is the same virus group herpes, and shingles. In people over 40, the disease most often is its symptoms: sharp pain along the ribs, then the appearance of bubbles — as if encircling the chest.
The childhood form of the disease usually passes without special effects – the main thing is not to chill the kidneys. But herpes zoster is fraught with neuralgia of the intercostal nerves and also heart complications, viral pneumonia, lesions of the joints (arthritis, rheumatism).
We do not apply the vaccine against chickenpox. If you are sick, it is important to comply with bed rest, if shingles prescribe antiviral drugs based on acyclovir.
MEASLES. Is manifested by high temperature, copper-red small rash – first on the face and neck, then on the trunk, thighs, arms, and finally legs. The patient is contagious from the time of raising the temperature to the disappearance of the rash. Epidemics of measles, fortunately, have not been observed, but individual cases of infection happen each year.
Measles is very dangerous for pregnant women because it can lead to miscarriage or impaired fetal development. Possible complications: pneumonia, otitis, lesions of the auditory nerve, the Central nervous system and brain — encephalitis, meningoencephalitis.
Drugs measles no. But there is a vaccine (the most promising is the introduction of triacsin – measles, rubella, and mumps). Not vaccinated and without a history of adults in contact with patients with measles need to be vaccinated in the first 3 days from the moment of contact.
RUBELLA. Red carpet starts rash all over the body, often in adults — inflammation of the lymph nodes (especially the occipital, neck and behind the ear). When infected women in the first trimester of pregnancy, rubella virus can cause irreversible damage to the fetus: about 75% of children are born with congenital rubella syndrome (congenital heart defects, cataracts, blindness, deafness, mental retardation). The share of congenital rubella syndrome accounts for 25-30% of all congenital diseases.
From rubella-vaccinated children aged 1 year and 6 years, and also carried out the vaccination of girls aged 13 years. In the adult age it can be grafted in: for women is the recommended interval between vaccination against rubella and pregnancy – 3 months.
INFECTIOUS PAROTITIS (MUMPS). When infected it may increase in temperature to 38-39°C, and there is a characteristic painful swelling of the parotid glands, creating a resemblance to a “pig”. Usually affects one side, mostly left, then after 1-3 days the other.
Spreading through the human body, the virus infects other glands. Successive periods of increasing temperature, talking about the involvement of other bodies — the submandibular and sublingual salivary glands, testes, pancreas and meninges. Mumps particularly dangerous for young men: in the most severe cases of orchitis (inflammation of testicles) can occur male infertility.
Vaccine against infectious parotitis provides immunity for 12 years. Protivoprotosanoe vaccine is a vaccine (or trivalley: measles, rubella, mumps).