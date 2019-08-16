Childhood lost and emptiness: why Americans adopted children back to Russia
In 90-e years of the last Millennium, American families adopted more than 60 thousand Russian children. Since 2000, America to new parents leaving about 3-5 thousand orphans a year, while in 2012 Russia has not adopted the law, which is now known as the “Law of Dima Yakovlev”. It bans the adoption of children by American citizens.
Now put together the stories of three girls who are still children adopted by parents from the United States. Now they’re grown women and are located in Russia, who temporarily, and who forever.
“I WOULD NOT BE ABLE TO ADOPT CHILDREN FROM RUSSIA”
Helena Deirdre O Hoolahan was born in Ulyanovsk 32 years ago. The girl was three years old when she and two younger brothers was taken from his mother. The woman gave birth to four children from three different men and had long left kids alone locked inside the apartment. The youngest was only one year. Relatives later said that this behavior mother was forced, she had to go to work. But Elena says that she, this version is questionable.
One way or another, but once locked the children learned the neighbors and reported to social services. Two brothers and Lena was sent to an orphanage. Another girl, younger sister Helen, lived with her mother. Why it took such a decision three children “to withdraw” one to leave – Elena doesn’t know. Their brothers in the orphanage never visited. So it took eight long years.
“All I ever knew about his parents – that they are alcoholics and bad people, – says Elena. But in the orphanage, too, was unbearable. I still can’t understand why none of the relatives did not want us there to pick up. About us as if forgotten. See the scar on his forehead? I was sitting at the table, I dropped something and I reached to get it. The teacher came up swinging and hit me. Without any reason. And similar things happened to me and my brothers constantly. The employees of the orphanage we were beaten, verbally humiliated, was selected relying us clothes from social assistance, gifts for the New year…”
Elena says she and brothers have survived sexual violence. The brothers grew up, dry it recalled, without going into details. Elena herself only in adulthood realized what was happening to her. The memories came flooding back to her suddenly:
“I don’t understand what was the trigger, but I suddenly clearly remembered the man. Don’t know who he was: whether he worked there, or came to see someone. He raped me a few years, when I was six or seven. Catch me everywhere: at the orphanage, on the street, in school. Touched. I couldn’t do anything because no one explained to me what is normal and what is not.”
Lena and her brothers did not hope that they adopt: the girl was 11 years old, and foreigners, as a rule, opted for very young children. Clancy O Hoolahan, 50-year-old soldier, arrived in Ulyanovsk and adopted eight children, including Lena brothers. She recalls how they first ate at a McDonald’s in Moscow, walked, took pictures, and then was long on a plane.
So Russian children and American began to live together. Not without problems, of course: Lena says that adopted children have fought each other, the house was sometimes “real fights”. But Clancy was not scared: he already had three foster children he later adopted several more – Elena remembers that at some point the number of foster children in the house has reached 18. Single father helped to handle his friends and relatives.
Now Elena is divorced, works as a lawyer in a government organization for seniors, she has a young daughter. About three years ago Elena with the help of a friend in Ulyanovsk has found a sister. She was adopted by another family. It turned out that she didn’t know that she’s in America have a sister and two brothers. The girls began to correspond on Facebook: so, Elena found out that her biological mother is still alive.
“My sister maintained a relationship with her that could not be called prosperous, – with bitterness says Elena. – But when mom found out that we found each other, she almost stopped with my sister to chat. Through sister I sent my mom pictures of the letter in which he said that do not hold a grudge and would like to chat. She didn’t reply to any of them. I have the feeling that she hated us for what we found.”
To see failed: Elena’s mom died in November 2018, leaving only the one on the passport. When Helen learned of her death, she sent his sister money to help with the funeral arrangements. Now the sisters continue to communicate, the American is still avidly trying to find information about his past. She was hoping to talk to grandma, but she died too. There are other relatives who may be able something to find out. For example, if alive biological father of Elena is about him nothing is known.
“Of course, losing the past is terrible, – says Elena. Even doctors in America ask me, “did you have family disease?” I answer: “I don’t know, I’m a foster child.”
Three years ago, a dream died, the younger brother of Elena. His childhood had problems with health. Sister is very hard postponed his departure. But once you get used to take himself in hand, continued to live.
“I could hide in an imaginary “angle” to the end of his life to think about his grief, thereby prolonging it, she says. But it’s useless. Looking back on my experience, I can say for sure: I would not be able to adopt children from Russian orphanages. Their lives are so heavy, they are so broken and accustomed to family and independence, which almost always becomes a problem for their new families. Yes, since our departure it has been 20 years, but – Oh, God! – in Russia, all the same President, about what changes can be said? So, I believe: since in the system, nothing has changed.”
“I AM FINALLY HOME.”
In the summer of 2019 29-year-old Mary cook from Minneapolis arrived in the small Karelian town of Kondopoga. There are still lives of her biological mother. Find it managed thanks to the group for adoptive children from Russia and Ukraine in Facebook: Maria joined it three years ago, told his story – and after a few days she was contacted by the organizers.
“I wrote by night, and said that she found my biological parents and I can talk on Skype with my mom right now, – with emotion tells Masha. – Found it thanks to the social networks: a woman in the community wrote that he remembers our family, and gave contact mother. I saw her on the monitor: a mother cried and said: “my God!” and asked me to come to Russia, so that I could explain. I haven’t studied Russian language, our conversation was translated by my friend. Since then, I have lived for three years only these thoughts: taught Russian, preparing documents and thought about how will meet me at home.”
Masha’s father did not live to see: he died in 2017. When the girl came to his hometown, I couldn’t find his grave. Until the last day he drank. Much drinking and biological mother Mary. The girl was in a hurry to Russia: it is hinted that the mother may not live to see its arrival.
Masha’s childhood, her brother Vlad and sister Vicki was terrible. Their parents, who at that time was thirty weeks he was lost, drunk and bring strangers into the house. The mother was engaged in prostitution, children often saw strange men. They raped older children. Mary doesn’t remember it, but he knows the stories of his brother and sisters, that the strangers were doing with them things. Vladik was seven years old, Vike – five, Mache three years.
“When we seized the guardianship, I was on the verge of death, – said Masha. – I developed muscular dystrophy: even to get out of bed I could, my skin feels like it’s rotting, plus severe dehydration. I then said that hunger, I could not even cry. The food I had brought brother and sister – they are fed up of neighbors, people on the streets. We all knew, so the arguments of the parents in court that “we are all well and the children are fed,” apparently did not work”.
At the hospital, the girl nursed a few months, and then sent to the orphanage, where there were Vlad and Vic. The father came with their children, but rarely: after the revocation of his guardianship he, according to friends, began to grieve, and then drank even more.
“Of course, in a provincial orphanage in the 90-ies was, to put it mildly, hard times, – Masha remembers. Three years after we got there, we were told that the American family wants us to adopt”.
Later, their American father Craig told foster daughters and son that saw three Russian children in a dream: two girls and a boy. So when a friend from the adoption Agency in between showed him the photograph of Vicky, Vlad and Masha, he cried, “It’s them! These are my children!”.
“Judy, our mother, was only for,” adds Mary.
The first thing that struck Russian children in America is gum. New and tasty. In Suoyarvi Vlad and Vic, wandering, to take off the gum from the sidewalks. The main thing that us parents had to teach children, is to love. They didn’t know what it is. Two years later Craig and Judy adopted three children from Russia, and after some time one seriously sick child from Minnesota.
“When my plane landed this summer in Russia, I caught myself feeling that finally I’m home, – says Masha. – I did not seem unusual that I’ve seen around. It’s like a good friend with whom you somehow lost touch for many years: he’s still inside of you, you talk to him. In Suoyarvi I went with friends and tried to go without expectations, then not to worry. Mom knew we were coming, but in spite of this, was already drunk. Seeing me, she ran up and began to cry. I, too, of course. But we talk still could not: I only learn Russian, and she hardly says a word. When I showed our album from America with children’s photo, then at her missing sight understand: where am I and where Vika, she doesn’t understand”.
Vic died last fall. She was 30 years old, she drank a lot and liver failed. Unfortunately, neither Vic nor Vlad, as adults, are unable to cope with the past, says Mary. Brother stopped to chat with the sisters a few years ago.
“He said that when you look at us remembers everything that happened to him in Russia. Vick was also very hard, I saw it. But when I’m in Suoyarvi said about her death, the reaction is almost not there. “Oh, dead?” said our mother.”
After meeting with the biological mother Mary came back broken began a depression. She did not feel the emptiness, and felt it stronger. But in Suoyarvi she met her uncle, father’s brother, and most of those neighbors that helped the kids childhood. Mary says that the idea of these people warms her, and she hopes to keep in touch with them.
“Of course, all these years I lived with sadness and thought, did the mother at least sometimes about us, does she remember? But she’s not quite human, alas. And does not feel that all these years we felt. Forgive her? Long ago forgiven. My American mother wrote her a letter, his friends will translate into Russian and give it to her. I wish she cared”.
Despite the fact that the ghosts of childhood still attack Mary: she’s not sleeping well, constantly experiences panic attacks – girl gets a happy life. In September, she married a childhood friend.
TO REWRITE MEMORIES
29-year-old Alexander (the heroine’s name changed at her request) remembers about her mother only that she had red hair-red. Since then, as she was adopted by Americans, Sasha had not seen their biological parents. His father died shortly after his two daughters were in an orphanage. He worked in one of the universities of St. Petersburg. After learning that his ex-wife and the mother of his children was deprived of parental rights (the birth certificate he entered was not), took to drink and died.
The girls mother died four years later after she took the children. Care came because of the constant beatings, booze and hunger. Sasha says that her head is then, in four years, were “two times more body.” And all the time I wanted to have. Only their mother had five children: have sent to the orphanage the two girls had a brother and three sisters, one of whom died. But the older children at home have not lived.
Sasha remembers how care staff came to them to withdraw, and the mother put to the doors a bunch of pictures and told the daughter “go with aunt to rest,” promising that they would catch up with them. But not caught. And never came to the orphanage. And a bunch of pictures and forgot the threshold.
In the last years of his life, their mother wandered, saw, in the end, she was found dead on the street. Buried at state expense. At the modest grave – a small sign with name and surname. When Sasha, raising the archives in 2016, found a cemetery in his hometown of Peterhof, it is not immediately and found the final resting place of mother.
“I remember I yelled at her, – the girl tells about his visit to the grave. – Crying, howling, trying to Express what I wanted to say during those years. But at the same time told her “thank you” that do not blame her for what happened, don’t hold grudges. The conversation in the cemetery was an important step to my recovery”.
Mother died in 1998, but he only found out 16 years later. All these years she imagined will come to Russia, you will find mom and ask why their sister left.
The girls moved to the USA in 1995, together with three children from Russia who were adopted by their new parents. The family was asked not to remember Russia: “You are now in America, you have a new life.” Sasha believes that this had the opposite effect: in the 11 years she decided to return home and work in an orphanage. The University joined the faculty, where he taught Russian language. And then went to Russia to learn to share – after 16 years after my departure to America.
“I came to St. Petersburg and became afraid, – says Alexander. – Remember me on the street and a wave of a familiar smell that I felt so deeply that I was horrified. As the days went on, this condition will not go away. I went to school, make new friends, go to cafes, but could not get rid of this feeling. In the end I went to the same orphanage. There I remembered and hung my picture on the stand dedicated to the foreign adoptive families. I started volunteering, was the tutor of the English language, and I felt easier, I felt that I can rely there to help. But the longer I stayed in the orphanage was, the deeper into the emotional pit that was dark and creepy. I got scared and stopped going there.”
Sasha barely reached the end of that school year. Her mental state left much to be desired: she was really drunk and forgot about security. Nothing about the biological parents to know then did not – could not. Decided that dodging happens only in America. There, slightly recovering himself and starting to go to a therapist, Sasha has applied for a scholarship after graduation would go to Russia and within a year there to teach English.
“I sent the statement, suffering. Didn’t know if I can handle another year in Russia because the previous resulted in emotional and physical disaster in this psychological trauma. And not taking action, I asked God to give me a sign. And when a scholarship was approved, a week before leaving, I heard his voice in my head at the Ministry in the Church. He told me not to be afraid of. I stopped. And, leaving, was experiencing full peace.”
In the language camp, where she worked in Russia, Sasha met her future husband. After 2.5 years of long-distance relationships Sasha confirmed Russian citizenship and passport, and she has five suitcases, he moved to Russia and married. The ceremony came and American parents. Initially they were against Alexander’s intentions to return, but met her groom and his family, warmer. The wedding was the biological older brother of Sasha, who was able to find.
“Eight years ago, when I first went to Russia and began to think about moving, parents are worried for me: they were afraid that all this will bring me pain, – says Sasha. But a few years later they, seeing as I pleased, I went back and adjusted my life at home has calmed down. I regularly travel to visit them and call”.
The older children of their mother, escaped the orphanage, now chatting with Sasha. One of the sisters lives near Moscow, one abroad. Brother and Sasha in St. Petersburg.
“As sisters and brother live now? I won’t go into details, except to say that they failed until the end to cope with the emotional load that is put on them our childhood. But we try to keep in touch.”
Living in Petersburg, Sasha works in the same organization that helped other heroines of this material, Elena and Masha to come home. Prepares new documents and helps to fix errors in old as well as emotional support growing up social orphans. People come to Russia and Ukraine from all over the world: in the group are more than a thousand people not only from America but also from Canada, France, Italy, and other European countries. There are those who are not going home, and just talking in the group. Sasha says that support for foster children, albeit grown up a long time, is very important. As for adoptive parents – with Sasha works too.
“When most adopted children are still experiencing great pain, she says. – Alas, there is no way: you moved to another country – and your life has changed dramatically. For example, we did not drive the child to the psychologist. Therefore, to talk about his past, to know him, not be afraid to discuss it. I myself went through it, so I know how to keep people like me”.
Sasha mentions about the “Dima Yakovlev law”, adopted in 2012 banning the adoption of Russian children by U.S. citizens. Says that it relates in two ways: on the one hand, she has nothing against the fact that I sincerely wish that Americans could adopt Russian children, on the other – knows what it is to lose touch with the past.
“Losing their childhood, their culture, people, personality, in the end – this enemy does not want. In an ideal world all children of the country should remain in it, but would like to see Russia’s most adopted children. Only then can we talk about this restoration of the nation, I think.”
Sasha is now in her fifth month of pregnancy. Says that motherhood is not scary because “let go” of the sins of his mother and “rewrote” memories of birth parents:
“I want to be a mother who will leave to their children the faith, love and peace as a legacy, and not the fear and pain that got to me. My childhood was difficult, it was challenging and my own mother. But it has not coped with them, preferring to drink and do drugs to feel nothing. I can do this. Because by God I want and can live at home.”