‘Children can become seriously ill’: US customs intercepted a brush with dangerous lead content
Cute, but very dangerous — in Baltimore, U.S. customs intercepted a shipment of children’s folding brushes, hair lead content of which is 25 times higher than the legal limit.
The party, consisting of about 800 brushes, was arrested in Baltimore, Maryland, employees of customs and border protection (CBP). Products were sent for chemical analysis may 22 when he arrived from China, writes the New York Post.
In the customs Declaration brushes, decorated with images of unicorns, cupcakes and flowers, was marked as “hats, gloves, hookahs”.
In June 2019, the Commission on safety of consumer products conducted an analysis of the products and found “dangerous” levels of lead in excess of 2,500 parts per million. According to officials, the normal levels, according to American law, should not exceed 100 parts per million.
“Any parent knows that young children have a tendency to pull the toys and accessories in the mouth. Some children could become seriously ill because of these brushes for the hair that contain dangerous, an excessive amount of lead, if the customs and border protection seized them,” said Casey durst, Director of CBP in Baltimore.
“The interception of dangerous consumer goods at points of entry is a priority trade controls CBP, the official added, and we continue to strive to ensure the health and safety of American consumers.”