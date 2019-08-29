Children Kamaliya went to study in elite foreign school in Kiev
The actress showed what was the first call her children.
Singer Kamaliya gave the kids to school.
So, kids celebrity – Arabella and Mirabella – go to the first class. Famous parents sent their daughters to the British international school, which is located in Kiev. About the event Kamaliya said fans in Instagram.
“Our September 1, came four days before. Today our Princess went to the first grade. (Foreign school in Kiev why-that starts in late August),” — shared the actress.
She also posted a photo where posing in the background of the institution along with her daughters and husband.