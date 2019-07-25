Children of David and Victoria Beckham played soccer on the beach in Miami
Recently 44-year-old David Beckham and his 45-year-old wife Victoria, along with his sons Romeo, Cruz and daughter Harper flew off to rest in Miami. The company to the family was not only the eldest son, 20-year-old Brooklyn, who now is an Intern photographer.
The children of David and Victoria hit the lenses of the reporters: they had fun on the beach and the three of us played football right on the coast. Harper took a particularly active part in the game. Eight-year-old girl playfully run after the ball, he pushed the brothers elbows and showed a whole range of emotions on the face: from indignation to admiration.
Spouses Beckham reporters on this day were not observed. Apparently, they spent time together while the children themselves found a fun on the beach.
By the way, in one of his interviews, David Beckham has expressed regret that his sons did not follow in his footsteps and has not played football professionally. David said that the boys have a talent, but I don’t want to use this feature.
Now it is Harper! I enthusiastically watch her
— shared Beckham.
16-year-old Romeo, may, still plans to connect his life with sport. He has many years professionally engaged in tennis and does it very successfully. 14-year-old Cruz is also interested in sports, however, while interested in the entire bit. The boy plays soccer, is engaged in acrobatics, loves surfing. As a teenager playing the guitar and piano, sings well and spends a lot of time at the recording Studio. The talent of crews at the time even praised Justin Bieber — he advised him to improve the vocals and suggested that he could easily become a superstar.