Children’s concerts in Russian and Comic Expo: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles (10-12 January)
What: the Zoo of aliens
When: Friday-Sunday, 10-12 Jan.
Where: Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Read more: Alien Zoo — a virtual zoo of creatures from across the galaxy. You will be able to climb aboard his spaceship and come face to face with the most incredible creatures in our Universe.
Come and take an exciting trip to the zoo extraterrestrial beings, which contains an astounding assortment of life forms from the far corners of the universe. Encounter face to face with endangered species from across the galaxy. Some of them are friendly, some ferocious, but all the rare and wonderful creatures.
Cost: $20.
What: restaurant Week Santa Monica
When: Friday-Sunday, 10-12 Jan.
Where: the List of participating restaurants — click here.
Read more: From 6 to 12 January in Santa Monica is restaurant Week. More than 30 of the best restaurants in the area created specially for this event a unique dish using one unifying ingredient — persimmon. In addition, participants will have the opportunity to try other dishes. The cost of food starts from $ 3.
Cost: From $3.
What: Comic Expo 2020
When: Saturday-Sunday, 11-12 January.
Where: Long Beach Convention Center 300 E. Ocean Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90802
More info: This is a real feast for fans of comics and pop culture.
Offers exhibition of works and performances of talented writers, artists, illustrators and creators of all types of art, pop culture, and film screenings, discussions, a futuristic showroom, drinks, food and, of course, the opportunity to obtain an autograph from his favorite comic book author.
Cost: From $0.
What: Festival of beer and burgers
When: Saturday, January 11, from 11:00.
Where: Santa Anita Park 285 W Huntington Drive Arcadia, CA 91007
Read more: Start the year with a mouth-watering burgers from the best restaurants specialized in southern California and a cold beer from dozens of Breweries, watching the horse races are world class.
The cost of the ticket includes four Burger, eight pints (in 100 grams) for tasting, and a voucher for a bet at the races in the amount of $ 5, and, of course, a place on the rostrum and tips of projections of the results of the race.
Access to the event is allowed for persons 21 years of age.
Cost: $45.
What: Vintage flea market
When: Saturday, January 11, from 11:00.
Where: The Great Rock and Roll Flea Market, 448 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
More info: This flea market offers visitors an impressive selection of vintage collectable items, Antiques, vintage clothing, jewellery, records and much more. Guests can also enjoy food and music.
Cost: Free.
What: Children’s show ‘the Nutcracker’ in Russian
When: Saturday, January 11, from 13:00
Where: St.Barbara Russian Orthodox Church, 25 Spectrum Pointe Dr #403, Lake Forest, CA 92630
Read more: offers Christmas production of “the Nutcracker” performed by children under the guidance of Barbara Gulino, Christmas carols, Santa Claus and snow Maiden, as well as a Christmas disco for the children.
Visitors will find gifts and sweet treats, and a prize from Santa Claus for the best Christmas costume.
Cost: $10.
What: Film Festival NewFilmmakers
When: Saturday, January 11, from 14:00.
Where: Park Center 1139 South Hill Street Los Angeles, CA 90015
Details: Enjoy great movies, free drinks, meetings with Directors and filmmakers, industry professionals and other film fans.
“NewFilmmakers” in Los Angeles begins its season with InFocus: anti-ageism, lights of history, proposes to see the world through the prism and experience of an aging characters.
Cost: $10-15.
What: Malanka in the Ukrainian language
When: Saturday, January 11, from 19:00.
Where: Ukrainian Culture Center, 4315 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Read more: Ukrainian cultural center in Los Angeles invites everyone to the Ukrainian Christmas fun “Malanka 2020”.
Don’t miss the opportunity to celebrate Old New Year under incendiary hits from magic ASI mountain and her live band.
In addition you are waiting for the modern Ukrainian hits from DJ Sky, Ukrainian cuisine and a bar, bottle of champagne for each table, entertaining contests and a raffle, free photo zone, face painting for children.
Cost: $20.
What: Concert for kids in Russian
When: Sunday, January 12, from 11:00.
Where: Sunshine Studio 9483 Camino Ruiz #B, San Diego 92126
Read more: Children’s Philharmonic invites young audience aged 5-12 years, to plunge into the wonderful world of classical music.
Will feature music of different styles and epochs: from the Baroque to music of the 20th century.
Cost: $10.
What: ride the subway without pants
When: Sunday, January 12, from 13:00.
Where: metro Los Angeles
Read more: Undress to their underwear and participate in the traditional movement with other half-naked people of Los Angeles.
If all goes according to plan, all participants of the flash mob going at a certain metro station in the afternoon and from there start your trip, laughing and surprising the other passengers. Details and meeting places can be found in the activities group in Facebook.
The participants of such shares on the East Coast complement your way of linen jackets, but due to the mild winter in Los Angeles, the people of this city do not have to wear outerwear.
Cost: Free.
