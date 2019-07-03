Chile vs Peru live streaming free: preview, prediction
Chile vs Peru live streaming free
Chile – Peru. Forecast and bets on the America’s Cup match (07/04/2019)
Chile – Peru: Will the Incas give one more surprise?
In the quarterfinals, the Peru national team knocked out a powerful Uruguay, but whether the Peruvians will be able to cope with Chile on July 4 – in our forecast we answered this question. Who will reach the final?
Chile
The national team of Chile was not in the most difficult group and did not experience any problems with the exit to the playoffs. Victories in the first two rounds over Japan (4: 0) and Ecuador (2: 1) provided the team with Reinaldo Rueda a ticket to the quarterfinal, but in the battle with Uruguay, Chileans suffered a fiasco for the first line – 0: 1 defeat left them in the second line.
In the quarterfinals, the national team of Chile fought with Colombia, which showed great football in the group stage. The main time of the match ended in a goalless draw and it came to a penalty shootout. Chileans implemented all five shots from the 11-meter mark brilliantly, but the opponent made a mistake, which was eventually fatal.
Peru
The national team of Peru is still the main sensation of the tournament – the team of Ricardo Gareki in his group was only the third, but this did not prevent her from getting into the playoffs. In the first round, the Peruvians won zero draw with Venezuela, and Bolivia won 3: 1 in the second meeting, having left quite good chances for leaving the group.
The final round was a nightmare for the “Incas” – Brazil justified the forecasts and won 5: 0, leaving Peruvians on the third line in the table. Thus, the team of Gareka won against rivals the leader of group “C” Uruguay, who sensationally managed to beat in a penalty shootout after a goalless draw in regular time.
Statistics
In the last five matches, the national team of Chile beat Peru four times.
Only in one of the four matches in the tournament did the national team of Chile lose
The national team of Peru produced only one victory in the current America’s Cup
Forecast
The national team of Chile has demonstrated at the group stage that it has the most serious ambitions, which it is able to successfully implement. In a duel with Peru, in which the Rueda team is the undisputed favorite, Chileans will clearly rely on the attack and try to get a victory in the main time, so as not to leave the tournament after Uruguay in the penalty shootout.
The defense of Peru’s national team doesn’t differ in reliability; it’s enough to recall at least a duel with Brazil, and Uruguay created chances for two matches, so there’s every chance of winning the national team of Chile.