Chileans deafening lost the semifinal of the Copa America and left the throne vacant (video)

Чилийцы оглушительно проиграли полуфинал Копа Америки и оставили трон вакантным (видео)

The National Team Of Peru
In the second semifinal of the Copa America in 2019 there was a loud sensation, the author of which was the national team of Peru.

In the match against the current holders of the title of champion South American team Chile “inky” scored three goals, with a save left dry.

In the final the rival of Peru will be the hosts of the tournament Brazilians.

Let us add that the last time the two-time winners of the Copa America Peru became Champions of the continent in 1975.

In turn, the 8-time Champions – the Brazilians last won the Copa America in 2007.

