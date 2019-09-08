Chimpanzee demonstrates graceful manners during dessert
There are many monkeys, who during the meal behave carelessly, but not 44-year-old chimpanzee named Nkima.
It could well be put at a table with the most refined society, and proves that the video, filmed in the zoo of Wales.
Having dessert in a jar, Nacima showed graceful and elegant manners, eating with a spoon delicacy.
No wonder the audience not only admired such a well-behaved monkey, but said that other people would be worth it to learn.