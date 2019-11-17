China boy-books for the study of the anatomy stuck in penis 31 magnetic ball
In China, where lazy live killers, last month there was a strange incident in a hospital in the city of Wuhan (Hubei province) have been delivered to 12-year-old boy with severe pain in the abdomen.
This writes the resource smi2.ru.
It is reported that at first the doctors could not understand what happened with the child because he was all right with the gastrointestinal tract.
But after long and persistent questioning, the student admitted that about 70 days ago, put yourself in the urethra (the elastic tube that starts from the bladder and ending by the outer hole) magnetic beads.
The boy immediately began to prepare for the surgery and the next day I filled the bladder of a boy by air, to make it easier to locate and grab the balls, avoiding the need for more invasive surgery.
As a result of joint efforts of the doctors managed to extract from the penis of the guy 31 the magnetic ball.
On the question of why a foreign object stuck in his urethra, the child said that he decided to study his own anatomy.
Recall no less terrifying case in Russia where a woman shoved the man into the anus of the Cup and are unable to pull it out,
As previously reported “FACTS”, the Dutchman stuck in the anus 15 eggs and almost died.
