China customs registered a decrease in trade with the United States at 14% for 8 months (PHOTO)

China exported US goods worth 275,5 billion, imported slightly more than 80 billion dollars. The negative balance of the United States exceeded $ 195 billion, reports TASS.

In total from January to August the foreign trade turnover of China made up of 20.23 trillion yuan (2,87 trillion), an increase of 3.6%. The exports in annual terms increased by 6.1% to 10.95 trillion yuan (1.56 trillion U.S. dollars), imports rose by 0.8% and made up 9.18 trillion yuan (1,31 dlndolar).

US measures to counter the Chinese export policy is increasingly seen as a geopolitical conflict. In light of the recent escalation of the prospect of a settlement looks unlikely.

Washington imposed tariffs on Chinese imports in the amount of 250 billion dollars to force Beijing to change its policy in relation to intellectual property rights, industrial subsidies and compulsory transfer of American technology to Chinese companies.

Beijing repeatedly denies that violates the rules of fair international trade. In response, China imposed tariffs on imported American goods in the amount of 110 billion dollars.

USA until the end of the year will introduce a new 15 percent tariff on Chinese imports with a total value of $ 300 billion. The first phase of this plan came into force on 1 September, when tariffs will be imposed on Chinese goods worth about $ 150 billion.

This time the burden of rates will fall on the shoulders of the American consumer, unlike previous upgrades, which was hit primarily by producers. Many retailers have already announced that they will be forced to raise retail prices.

The next stage of the introduction of tariffs on articles of apparel and computer equipment – should come in December.