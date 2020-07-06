China declared a danger due to the outbreak of the plague: is there a threat of a new pandemic
The bubonic plague first appeared in Mongolia, and now in the North of China. Local authorities have warned that the disease is transmitted from person to person, writes DW.
The authorities of the city district Bayan Nur in the Autonomous region of Inner Mongolia in Northern China Sunday, July 5, announced a high epidemiological risk for a patient with symptoms of bubonic plague, which appealed to a local hospital.
Local authorities warn that the disease is transmitted from person to person and are urged not to hunt and not to eat animals that can be carriers — in particular, these are rodents, such as Mongolian marmots.
In the district Bayan Nur entered the third (out of four) levels of alarm mode in which questions of epidemiological safety of the citizens koordiniruyutsya at the level of local authorities. The Central government is connected only at the first, highest, level.
Warning level 3, which prohibits the hunting and eating of animals that can carry plague, and encourages the public to report suspicious cases were put into effect before the end of the year, BBC reports.
Earlier it was reported about the appearance of bubonic plague in the West of Mongolia. In the area where two cases of the disease, quarantine was imposed, congestion in the region, and the exit is temporarily suspended.
What is bubonic plague?
Bubonic plague, caused by a bacterial infection, caused one of the deadliest epidemics in human history — the Black death in the fourteenth century killed about 50 million people in Africa, Asia and Europe.
Since then there have been several large outbreaks. During the great plague of 1665 killed about a fifth of the population of London, and during outbreaks in the nineteenth century in China and India killed more than 12 million people.
But nowadays, plague can be treated with antibiotics. If untreated a disease that is usually transmitted from animals to humans with fleas, has a mortality rate of 30-60%.
Symptoms of plague include fever, chills, nausea, weakness and swollen lymph nodes. Painful inflammation of the lymph nodes characterized by the formation of “buboes”, most often inguinal, rarely axillary. Since the advent of antibiotics to get well almost all plague patients, if treatment is started promptly.
Could there be another epidemic?
Cases of bubonic plague are rare, but from time to time still experiences outbreaks.
In Madagascar, there were more than 300 cases of the disease during the outbreak in 2017. However, a study in the medical journal the Lancet, showed that killed at least 30 people.
In may last year, two people in Mongolia died from the plague, which they contracted after eating the raw meat of a Groundhog the same type of rodents encountered the suspect in the second case.
However, it is unlikely any cases will lead to an epidemic.
“In contrast to the XIV century, we now have an understanding of how this disease is transmitted, said Dr. Shanti Kappagoda, infectious disease at Stanford medical center, news site Heathline. — We know how to prevent it. We can also treat the patients with effective antibiotics.”
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 1
[name] => Miscellaneous
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => no_theme
)
Different
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 202
[name] => China
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => kitaj
)
China
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 5719
[name] => epidemic
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => epidemiya
)
epidemic
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 5748
[name] => plague
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => chuma
)
plague
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 27233
[name] => World
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => mir
)
МирFacebookVkontakte
bookmark