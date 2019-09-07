China encourages Canada “to reflect on the mistakes” and to release someone should… (PHOTO)

Loading...

Commenting on Thursday the appointment of the new Ambassador of Canada, China called on Ottawa “to reflect on their mistakes” and immediately release the detained head of Huawei.

Relations between China and Canada was seriously injured when Meng Wanzhou, CFO of Chinese tech giant Huawei and the daughter of the founder, was arrested at Vancouver airport last December at the request of the United States

“At present, Sino-canadian relations are going through serious difficulties, – said at a daily briefing, foreign Ministry spokesman China Geng Shuang. – We urge the canadian side to reflect on its mistakes, take seriously a tough position and concern of China and to immediately release the man and Wanzhou enable it to easily come back.”

Geng said that China hoped that the new envoy Dominic Barton will be able to play an active role in the return of the relations to “normal” and serious about the concern of China. He believes that the responsibility for this tense situation lies entirely on Canada.

The Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau dismissed the previous Ambassador John McCallum after he said that it would be “cool” if the US abandoned its request for extradition of man. In the US it faces charges of fraud, and currently she is under house arrest at his multimillion-dollar house in Vancouver.

Less than two weeks after her arrest China detained two Canadians on suspicion of stealing state secrets. Former diplomat Michael Covrig and businessman Michael Spavor were deprived of the right to communicate with lawyers and family members since December 10.

China has also imposed restrictions on various types of canadian exports to China including canola and meat. In January China sentenced to death a canadian citizen convicted of drug smuggling, after an unexpected decision on the reconsideration of his case.

Barton, the former CEO of an international consulting firm McKinsey & Co., worked in Asia for 12 years and was appointed to the Board of the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada. He was also an adjunct Professor at Tsinghua University in Beijing.

China also appointed a new Ambassador to Canada. They became the Kong to Pavo, formerly head of the Department of foreign Ministry Affairs of North America.