China for the first time demonstrated a new ballistic missile (VIDEO)
China was the largest in the history of the military parade for the 70th anniversary of the PRC, which was attended by 15 thousand soldiers, showed 580 pieces of equipment, as well as the latest ballistic missile.
“China held the largest military parade in its history on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PRC, was attended by nearly 15 thousand soldiers, 580 pieces of equipment, 160 aircraft and helicopters”, — stated in the message of the media.
The publication gave more information about said rocket and said that she could be a threat to any country in the world, including the main strategic enemy China – USA.
“The military parade has showed the latest Chinese ICBM DF-41 (“Dongfeng-41” — “East wind”). According to sources, the DF-41 in the range of 10 to 12 nuclear warheads of individual guidance. According to various estimates, the maximum range of its flight is 12-14 thousand miles. This missile, according to some reports, capable of penetrating us missile defense,” — said journalists.