China forbidden to mention Arsenal in the media
Mesut Ozil
Chinese media forbidden any mention of Arsenal, reports The Telegraph.
Such drastic measures against the “gunners” was accepted in China after allegations the midfielder “Arsenal” Mesut Ozil, who on their pages in social networks condemned the oppression of the Uighurs in China and accused Muslims in the underreporting of the problem.
In response, China blocked the social networking Ozil.
In addition, the Chinese television channel CCTV showed the live broadcast of the match of the 17th round of the English Premier League Arsenal – Manchester city (0:3).
The boycott will continue at least until a public apology from the player and the club.
Note that in the current season, the 31-year-old German of Turkish origin is not so productive on the football field – the midfielder spent in the “gunners” only 9 matches, his only one goal.