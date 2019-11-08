China has begun to develop a 6G
China officially began to explore telecommunications technology of the sixth generation to promote the latest wireless innovations. About it reports Reuters, citing state media of China.
This week representatives of Chinese ministries and research institutions held its first meeting and established a national group which will be engaged in research and development in the field of technology 6G.
It is expected that the 6G network will transmit data at speeds of 100 Gbps to 1 Tbps and their management will be carried out with the help of artificial intelligence.
Start development of technologies of the sixth generation in China was given a few days later, after three major telecommunications operator China across the country have deployed mobile communications 5G. It happened a little earlier than planned: it was originally planned that the whole of China will cover a 5G network in early 2020.
Wireless 5G network can provide data transfer rate at least 20 times faster than working in Ukraine 4G. They can also support the latest technologies like a car with automatic control and augmented reality.