China has suspended the conduct of all sporting competitions because of the spread of coronavirus
Office of the national sport of China has suspended the carrying out of all sporting events until April due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.
In particular, the Olympic qualifying Boxing tournament in the region Asia/Oceania moved from Wuhan.
The number of cases in various provinces of the country reached 571 people, 17 died. The virus has spread to 25 provinces and cities under the Central government of China, the cases identified in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, USA, Japan, South Korea and Thailand.
“In the framework of the prevention and control of epidemic of a new type of coronavirus, in accordance with the instructions of the General state administration of sports about the “Suspension of all sporting events until April”, the organizing Committee decided to cancel the rally cars in Changbaishan, scheduled for 12-14 February”, – quotes “sports-the Express train” the message text of the Federation.