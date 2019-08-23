China imposes new tariffs on American goods: how did the USA react
A trade war between the two biggest economies in the world is gaining momentum. China is going to raise tariffs on American imports a total volume of 75 billion dollars.
Among others, the list includes agricultural commodities, crude oil and small aircraft, BBC reports.
Thus Beijing has reacted to the plans of the President of the United States Donald trump to raise the 10% tariffs on Chinese goods totaling $ 300 billion.
“Our great American companies are hereby ordered to start looking for alternatives to the Chinese market, including to bring back home and start to produce goods in the United States,” wrote in response on Twitter trump promised to respond to the new tariffs by the end of the day.
Under the new tariffs range from 5% to 10% fall more than 5 thousand names of American goods. China is also going to restore the 25-percent tariff on American cars, which had been suspended early in the year as a gesture of good will — then Beijing and Washington tried to negotiate a new trade agreement.
American automakers have expressed concern that Chinese tariffs will jeopardize jobs in the United States.
The representative of the Association of American automakers Bozella John recalls: “When China imposed the tariffs in 2017, exports of finished vehicles declined by half. We cannot allow American workers again suffered.”
The news is immediately reflected in the market value of the shares is not only the US but also in Europe.
Signal
August 1 the President, trump announced the introduction of 10-percent tariff on Chinese goods with an aggregate value of $ 300 billion, accusing Beijing that he is not fulfilling previous promises for the purchase of American agricultural commodities.
Initially, the new tariff rates were to take effect on 1 September, but two weeks later, trump has postponed this deadline to December 15, partly because of concerns that the new tariffs will affect the sales of consumer goods before Christmas.
China also plans to introduce new tariffs in two stages: from 1 September and 15 December.
Washington tried not to focus on the new tariff measures.
Advisor to trump on trade Peter Navarro said in an interview with CNN that response signaled Beijing for a long time and clear, adding: “This is not news”. He also said that negotiations between the two countries go according to plan and that the war tariff has no impact on the lives of ordinary Americans.
“Consumers don’t feel the negative effects of [a trade war], and we work hard to make those consequences felt China, not us,” said Navarro.
According to him, the economic slowdown in the United States is the responsibility of the Federal reserve system, which recently went from the President for a lack of a significant reduction in the discount rate. Navarro also believes that to stimulate growth, the discount rate should be reduced.
The news of the new Chinese tariffs appeared shortly before a speech by fed’s Jerome Powell at the meeting of Central bankers in Wyoming.
Bankers had expected his speech to the bond markets in the United States show signs of an approaching recession. At the same time in the stock markets the situation is reversed, and the employment rate in the country reached its highest level in nearly half a century.
Powell warned that trade tensions between Washington and Beijing exacerbates the slowdown in the global economy, adding that the fed has no ready-made recipes to combat its effects.
Trump, as usual, spoke on “Twitter”. According to him, the American economy strong, it’s all right, but in other countries it is not so good. The markets did not believe the Tramp and immediately after the opening went down.
Trump’s reaction to the tariff increase
USA 1 September, will raise duties on goods from China with a volume of $300 billion is not 10% as previously planned, but by 15%, fees on another group of products with a volume of $250 billion from 1 October will be 25% and 30%, said the President Donald trump on Twitter. He noted that the decision was made in response to the introduction of additional China duties on imported us products, writes Kommersant.
“Unfortunately, the previous government allowed China is so far ahead of fair and balanced trade that it became a burden to the American taxpayer. As President, I can’t let this happen! In the spirit of making fair trade we have to balance these very unfair trade relations. China shouldn’t have set the new rates at $75 billion (politically motivated!)”,— wrote to Donald trump.
After trump criticized the decision of Beijing and announced the new duties, the markets reacted negatively to such rhetoric of the President, presaging a further escalation of the conflict between the two largest economies in the world. US major indices demonstrated negative dynamics.