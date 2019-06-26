China invented the robot for rehabilitation of drug addicts
Talking robot, designed to facilitate rehabilitation of drug addicts, was invented by Chinese engineers. Their development specialists has shown in Guangzhou located in southern China, reports China radio International.
As noted, the robot was given the name Tanicha No. 5. It was created at the initiative of the local Commission for fight against drugs with the aim of optimising rehabilitation works. Of its kind, the robot resembles a character of the cartoon “City of heroes” Baumaxa.
According to engineers, the top is perfect for addicts who feel uncomfortable when talking to social workers. Last week, he started to work in community rehabilitation the city’s Nansha district.
The robot is designed using artificial intelligence technology and big data processing. It can individually advise the patient to give him a psychological evaluation and even to remind them of the need to be tested. In addition, the robot automatically prints a report on the results of the conversation.
One of the former drug addict admitted that it is easier to discuss issues with Tance No. 5 than with public employees and officials. Local authorities told reporters that they would use more robots in rehabilitation centers for drug addicts.
We will remind, today the world celebrates the international day of struggle against abusing narcotics and their illegal circulation.