China is not fulfilling the promise to increase purchases of American agricultural products, announced Donald trump (PHOTO)

The US President Donald trump on Thursday accused the government of China that they do not fulfill their promise to increase the volume of purchases of agricultural products from the United States, reports TASS.

“China brings us, does not buy agricultural products from our amazing farmers, as he promised. I hope soon they will start [the purchase],” wrote the US President in his microblog on Twitter.

President trump also noted that “Mexico achieves excellent results on the border [in the decision of the migration issue].”

In January, China has offered for six years to gradually increase the volume of purchases of American goods in total amount of more than 1 trillion dollars to reduce to zero the negative balance of U.S. trade with China.

China and the United States for several months, conducted negotiations on the settlement of trade disputes. The last (11-th) round in the first half of may in the us capital, but the dialogue was stalled. May 10, Washington imposed additional duties on Chinese goods worth $ 200 billion, raising the rate from 10% to 25%. In early June, the Chinese government retaliated against more than 5 thousand commodity items U.S. $ 60 billion.

The decision on the resumption of consultations was reached at the meeting of the President of the USA of Donald trump and Chinese President XI Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka, held on 28 and 29 June. The American leader has promised not to impose new tariffs on goods from China, as well as to mitigate restrictions on the activities of Huawei. In response, Beijing expressed willingness to increase purchases of agricultural products from the United States.