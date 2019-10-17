China is scared of Russia the new Ukrainian missile “Lightning”
October 17, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Ukraine is developing anti-ship missile that will allow it to regain control of the black sea basin. This writes Chinese edition Sohu.
According to the author, Ukrainian gunsmiths working on the creation of a missile, with which Kiev will control the entire Black sea. We are talking about the rocket “Lightning”.
“With it Ukraine expects to create a threat to the unchallenged ruling the black sea fleet-hegemon”, — says the publication.
The article also States that the missile has a cylindrical body and is equipped with a ramjet rocket engine. In addition, it was noted that the Ukrainian “Lightning” will surpass the Russian Kh-31 in speed and range of start-up.