China presented a new electric van, which costs from 14 thousand dollars
The Chinese company Changhe, since 2013, part of the BAIC group, has announced the market launch of the new van on electric — EV5.
New rear-wheel drive model is equipped with a motor with a capacity of 82 horsepower. Overall length EV5 reaches 4.5 m, a wheelbase of 2.92 m. the Volume of cargo compartment — 4,5 m3, according to the manufacturer’s load capacity varies from 1120 to 1140 kg depending on the modification.
Options traction batteries for EV5 has two — with a capacity of 32.3 and 43 kWh. Passport mileage on a single charge — from 210 to 270 km, and on the NEDC cycle, so in real life the figures will be even more modest. Full battery charging from the mains lasts 6-7 hours, and the replacement charge is 80% of the “fast” terminal is 40 minutes. It is also known that the van is capable of accelerating to a maximum of 90 km/h.
In China, the cost EV5 starts with a mark of 98 800 yuan — nearly 13 800 dollars calculated.