China presented a new spacecraft for flying to the moon (PHOTO) (PHOTO)

China is developing a spacecraft of new generation, designed for manned missions to the moon and into deep space.

Academy of space technology of China (CAST) released photos confirming the creation of an interplanetary ship, which has not yet received an official name. It is already known that it will consist of two segments – module reusable for crew and power module.

The length of the ship is 9 metres and the weight at the start of 20 tons. He will be able to deliver to low-earth orbit crew of six. As expected, the first flight in an unmanned mode needs to go in the first half of 2020. Thus, the space can become a competitor to the us Orion from NASA, the CST-100 Cockpit from the Boeing and SpaceX Crew Dragon.

Now in China use 8-tonne spacecraft “Shenzhou” that can deliver up to three people to the International space station (ISS), but this unit is not designed to fly into deep space.

“The fact that China has these capabilities, indicates the desire of Beijing to carry out a long-term program of manned flights is gradually and consistently”, – quotes the portal Space.com according to the Professor of the naval College in Newport John Johnson-Freese.

Chinese officials have previously announced plans to send a manned flight to the moon in 2030-ies.

In 2013, China sent a moon Rover “WiTu”, which landed in the crater of Rainbow Bay. In 2017 sent the device for sampling of soil. At the beginning of 2019 landed the first probe on the dark side of the moon. In 2020 China plans to launch a probe to Mars, it will reach the planet in 2021.

When the President of China, XI Jinping, the space program, China has become one of the priorities the head of state wished to make the country a space power.

In 2003 China became the third country after the USSR and USA to launch a man into space on its own rocket. The first Chinese astronaut was the Colonel of the air force of China, Jan leva in 1965.

According to official figures, China’s spending on the space program of about $ 2 billion a year. But it is incomparable with the space budget of the United States whose spending on space is ten times more.