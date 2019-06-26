China resumed its requirements to Canada freed top Manager technology giant Huawei a day after the announcement to suspend the purchase of canadian meat products in a clear attempt to increase the pressure on Ottawa.

The representative of the Ministry of foreign Affairs Geng Shuang told reporters at a briefing Wednesday that Canada needs “to take seriously the request of China” and immediately release Meng Wanzhou, CFO of Huawei, and the daughter of the founder of the company.

The Chinese Embassy in Ottawa said Tuesday that the Chinese customs inspectors discovered traces of a banned feed additive called ractopamine in canadian pork party that caused the ban.

The man was arrested on 1 December in Canada at the request of US authorities who want to prosecute her on fraud charges.