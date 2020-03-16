China resumed the national basketball championship
This decision was made by the Chinese basketball Association (CBA) after information was received about the positive dynamics of suppression of coronavirus, according to sport.ua with reference to the Taiwan News.
Now there is a discussion of the format of the resumption of the championship. Discusses options with the matches of all 20 teams in one or two cities or a truncated regular season with the playoffs, but without spectators.
Earlier, about 40 basketball players from the United States in January went home at the direction of the clubs. Now CBA called for players to return to China, but warned that on return they will be placed on a 2-week quarantine.
However, many of the players don’t want to return to China until the situation is brought under control.
In turn, the two threatened that if the players do not return within a specified time, you will be disqualified for life in the Chinese basketball.
This season in the championship of China play such former NBA players like Ty Lawson, lance Stephenson, Jeremy Lin and others.
Note that many European Championships and the NBA suspended temporarily due to the pandemic coronavirus.