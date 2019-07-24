China said the refusal from the nuclear arms race

China has a policy providing for the prevention of use of nuclear weapons anytime and under any circumstances.

This is stated in “White paper on Nicobarese China in the new era”, reports Xinhua.

Beijing opposes the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons against States not possessing them, to the document.

In addition, China advocates the complete prohibition and thorough destruction of nuclear weapons. Clarifies that China is not involved in arms race with any any other country and keeps its nuclear capabilities at the minimum level necessary for safety.

While the US seeks absolute military superiority, and Russia conducts military reform”new look,” reads the White book.

