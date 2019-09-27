China surpassed Russia as the largest trading partner of Ukraine
The volume of trade between Ukraine and the people’s Republic of China in the first quarter of 2019, rose to 2.55 billion dollars, which made China the largest trading partner of our country. This is evidenced by data published by the National Bank of Ukraine.
China’s share in foreign trade of Ukraine in early 2019 amounted to 10,6%, while Russia is 9.7%. In 2018, the share of Russia amounted to 11.5% and reached to 11.05 billion.
In January-March Ukraine exported to China goods to 621 million dollars, and imported 1,928 billion dollars (a negative balance 1,306 billion ). Exports to Russia amounted to 592 million dollars, import — 1,748 billion dollars (a negative balance 1,156 billion dollars).
Also the largest trading partners of Ukraine in 2019 are Poland, Germany, Belarus, Turkey and the United States of America.