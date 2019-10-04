Chinese citizens will be obliged to scan a face, when buying SIM-cards
The Ministry of industry and information technology of China will oblige mobile operators from December 1 to scan the faces of customers before issuing SIM cards.
The Ministry believes that it is necessary to protect the rights and interests of citizens in cyberspace, writes Quartz.
The authorities also banned to pass on to other people your phone number and advised the citizens to check if their names are any rooms without their consent.