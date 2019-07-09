Chinese club is ready to pay the player of real Madrid 1.3 million euros per week – media

| July 9, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Китайский клуб готов платить игроку "Реала" 1,3 млн евро в неделю, - СМИ

What the Chinese image of Gareth already purchased
Midfielder of real Madrid and the Wales Gareth bale received a tempting offer from one of the Chinese clubs, according to twitter El Chiringuito.

One of the teams, whose name is not specified, willing to pay the Welshman about 1.3 million euros a week, which is approximately two times more than he now earns in the Madrid club.

Last season, bale has taken part in 29 La Liga matches in which he scored 8 goals and gave 3 assists.

The player’s contract with the club until the summer of 2022, however, the main trainer of “real” Zinedine Zidane has made it clear Balo that it is not interested in his services.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.