Chinese club is ready to pay the player of real Madrid 1.3 million euros per week – media
July 9, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
What the Chinese image of Gareth already purchased
Midfielder of real Madrid and the Wales Gareth bale received a tempting offer from one of the Chinese clubs, according to twitter El Chiringuito.
One of the teams, whose name is not specified, willing to pay the Welshman about 1.3 million euros a week, which is approximately two times more than he now earns in the Madrid club.
Last season, bale has taken part in 29 La Liga matches in which he scored 8 goals and gave 3 assists.
The player’s contract with the club until the summer of 2022, however, the main trainer of “real” Zinedine Zidane has made it clear Balo that it is not interested in his services.