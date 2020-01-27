Chinese coronavirus: where does this type of diseases and why it is so dangerous
The total number of infected by 2019 coronavirus-nCoV in China is close to two thousand. Increasing the number of deaths — they have more than 80. About it writes BBC.
The type of virus, the outbreak of which is observed now in China, well known to doctors.
It belongs to the family of so called coronaviruses that have previously caused outbreaks of several diseases — for example, the epidemic of severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) in 2003 and middle East respiratory syndrome (Mers) in 2012. In the first case of the virus died on 9% of all those infected, and during the second epidemic — 35% of cases.
Where there are dangerous coronaviruses?
Carriers of viruses that caused the outbreak of Sars, Mers and 2019 coronavirus-nCoV considered were not people, but animals. They are carriers of many dangerous to human virus, but cases of human infection directly from animals, fortunately, are quite rare.
“Often there are so-called species barrier, and for the virus it is usually insurmountable,” says Andrew Easton of Warwick University.
“But if someone has a weakened immune system or is there some other factor that allows the virus to cross from animal to human may occur, this is rare case of infection,” the scientist said.
The danger most often associated with an unusual mutation of the virus.
“Usually, a virus meant to change him to have the opportunity to live and grow in a new and unusual environment,” he says.
In rare cases, when the coronavirus is transmitted to humans, it can take a very serious turn.
It is worth remembering that not all coronaviruses are very dangerous and people are constantly faced with their less aggressive species. But those that are transmitted from one species to another, can carry a greater threat.
Why “interspecies” coronaviruses so dangerous to humans?
“When the virus is transmitted from one species to another, it is impossible to predict how events will unfold. There is nothing unusual in the fact that the virus finds niche in the new environment. And in the first stages of this process, the virus can be very strong,” said Andrew Easton.
The fact is that when the virus suddenly turns from animal to human, the immune system of a person is not ready to fight this particular virus, because never before did not face him. And the man in front of such viruses are very vulnerable.
A similar problem occurs when different types of flu viruses begin to spread from one species to another.
The most deadly influenza pandemic occurred in 1918-1919. Believed to be have contracted this type of flu from birds. Then the victims of the “Spanish flu” steel to 50 million people.
There is no clear evidence that the current coronavirus can cause so severe an epidemic, however, the previous cases of human infection from animals forced doctors to be alert.
Can coronavirus be spread very quickly?
The good news is that in the initial stages after the transmission from animals to humans the virus can spread quickly from person to person. “It’s another barrier, another hurdle that the virus must overcome,” says Andrew Easton.
But then the virus can be transmitted very quickly, and if this happens the situation becomes very serious.
“Viruses, including the coronaviruses, are mutated with a fairly high speed,” — emphasizes the scientist.
Further mutations of the virus can spread among people very quickly — this means that the epidemic may cover a large area in a relatively short time.
It happened with the current outbreak of the coronavirus in China, so you need to take measures to prevent its spread.
“If they infected people with weakened immune systems, the reason may be that he has a disease that made him more vulnerable. While healthy people may not become infected. Some viruses are transmitted very quickly, and some, on the contrary, very slowly. One of the questions to which we must give an answer to what exactly type belongs to this new coronavirus,” says Professor Easton.
What to do with the spread of the virus?
The bad news is that the spread of the virus is not always possible to stop using drugs. “Effective antiviral drugs very little,” warns the expert.
There are a number of other quite simple and effective measures such as hand washing and the use of medical masks.
“The basic rules of hygiene very helpful. They help protect yourself and others from many illnesses, and at the moment this may be the only available and effective means of struggle, because in the very near future we will not have any medicine for this virus,” the scientist said.
Very important, how you treat those who are already infected.
“Another important aspect — you need to identify infected people so they could help and thus try to reduce the likelihood of the spread of infection,” says Andrew Easton.
Fortunately, after outbreaks of Sars and Mers coronaviruses have been developed mechanisms of action at the international level to prevent the spread of the disease.
“We have seen such cases several times, and now when you need to make certain decisions, it is faster,” says Andrew Easton.
Doctors hope that with the new findings since previous coronaviruses, the current outbreak — and subsequent — will be less dangerous to life and health of people.
Different
China
Educational program
коронавирусFacebookVkontakte
bookmark